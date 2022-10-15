Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Expands By 82.1%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $953.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $14,664,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $13,856,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $27,534,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $9,116,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.