Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Rises By 131.6%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,003,900 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 15th total of 36,272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Featured Stories

