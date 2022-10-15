Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 24.5%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.
Bank of China Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of China (BACHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.