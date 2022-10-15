Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 24.5%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

