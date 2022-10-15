Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Drops By 24.9%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

BRFH opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 25.23% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

