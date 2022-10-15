Short Interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Grows By 62.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

