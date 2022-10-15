Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Drops By 34.7%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone Minerals Price Performance
Shares of BLSTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.61.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
