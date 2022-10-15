Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Drops By 34.7%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BLSTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.