Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Declines By 44.2%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $985,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAQ opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Blue World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

