Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Increases By 46.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BNEFF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.05. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 20.23%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

