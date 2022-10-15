Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
BrightView Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $17.53.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
