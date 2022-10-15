Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

About BrightView

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 4.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

