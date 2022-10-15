Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Expands By 121.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,882,400 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the September 15th total of 4,006,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 683.3 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
