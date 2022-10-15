Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Decreases By 23.2%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 594,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,682. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

