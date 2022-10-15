Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Grows By 83.1%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 673,757 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

DHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 711,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,386. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.54.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.