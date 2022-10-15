Short Interest in Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Grows By 100.0%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Datatec Price Performance

DTTLY remained flat at $4.62 during trading on Friday. Datatec has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

