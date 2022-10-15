Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Expands By 104.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DLTNF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.34.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
