Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Rises By 128.6%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $467.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $467.00 and a twelve month high of $467.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on dormakaba from CHF 677 to CHF 590 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.
