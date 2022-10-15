Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Decreases By 65.3%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of EMHTF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics
