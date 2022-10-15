Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Decreases By 65.3%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EMHTF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of recreational and medical cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolled cannabis, oral sprays, nano emulsion shots, and cannabis oil products under the SYNC Wellness, fuse, Emerald, and Souvenir brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.