Short Interest in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Expands By 136.8%

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GAQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,816. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

