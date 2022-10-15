Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 20.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.15. 1,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $776.58 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

