Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Decreases By 25.0%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Oxus Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS opened at $10.13 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.
Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition
About Oxus Acquisition
Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.
See Also
