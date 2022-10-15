Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Decreases By 25.0%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS opened at $10.13 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

About Oxus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 561,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

