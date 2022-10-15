Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 97.9%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,474. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

