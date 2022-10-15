Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Decreases By 17.5%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,804,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 5,825,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pirelli & C. Price Performance

PLLIF stock remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.