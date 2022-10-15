Short Interest in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Grows By 39.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 33,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $238,816.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at $61,751,555.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,936. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

