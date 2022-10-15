Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 55.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.83.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

Sika stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 204,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,766. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.