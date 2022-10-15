Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rises By 177.9%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the September 15th total of 777,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spero Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.