Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Drops By 20.6%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Stantec by 5.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 331,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $8,091,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Stantec by 70.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,305,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 538,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 146.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:STN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 78,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,446. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

