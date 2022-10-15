Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Drops By 65.0%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.1 %

SNCRL stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.78. 1,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.