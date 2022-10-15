Short Interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Decreases By 19.9%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 600,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,522. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

