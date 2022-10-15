Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 128.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. 103,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.98.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

