Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Increases By 116.7%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

HOKCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 695,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.0122 per share. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

