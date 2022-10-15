Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Grows By 62.0%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWMIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

