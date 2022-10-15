Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 62.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. 65,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,205. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

About Treasury Wine Estates

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.