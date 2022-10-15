Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Grows By 60.0%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

Trigano stock remained flat at $190.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trigano has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $215.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.00.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

