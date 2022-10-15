Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Decreases By 56.6%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Univec Trading Up 13.5 %

Univec stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Univec alerts:

About Univec

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.