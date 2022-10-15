Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Drops By 18.4%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 346.5 days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
About Vallourec
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vallourec (VLOUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.