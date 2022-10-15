Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Drops By 18.4%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 346.5 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

