Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Grows By 105.2%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

Shares of WEICY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

