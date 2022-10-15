Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Grows By 100.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

About Zijin Mining Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.