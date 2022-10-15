Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 69.5%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ZOZO Stock Up 1.9 %

SRTTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

