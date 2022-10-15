Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 219,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. Shutterstock has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

