Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $169.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $169.15 million and $1.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023301 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00267215 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00119636 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00735353 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00567968 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00256632 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,268,002,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
