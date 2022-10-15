Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 238,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,141. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.