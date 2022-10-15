Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

SIFY remained flat at $1.60 on Friday. 30,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

