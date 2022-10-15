Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
SIFY remained flat at $1.60 on Friday. 30,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.