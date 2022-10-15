Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Citigroup

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Silgan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

