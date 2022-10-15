Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 517,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

