Simmons Bank Buys 309 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,013,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.