Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

