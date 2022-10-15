Simmons Bank Has $1.49 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.