Simmons Bank Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

IWB stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.