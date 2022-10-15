Simmons Bank Purchases 1,622 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Simmons Bank increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Trading Down 5.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

NYSE:SAM opened at $350.68 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.32 and its 200 day moving average is $347.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

