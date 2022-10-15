Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

