Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

